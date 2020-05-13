Why United fans should remain positive ahead of losing Angel Gomes

As the days go by in lockdown, the clock ticks down on Angel Gomes' Manchester United contract.

The 19-year-old's current deal at Old Trafford expires on June 30 and multiple sources in the UK claim he's nearing a move to Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Not too long ago many considered Gomes to be United's brightest academy prospect, but now the club look set to lose him on a free transfer.

Albeit far more low-profile, it's a similar situation leading up to Paul Pogba's 2012 departure in that contract talks with Gomes have stalled, one of the club's most promising midfield talents.

And with that, United may live to rue letting it come to another 'the one that got away' situation but I think there are plenty of reasons why this really isn't the end of the world.

It's worth starting out by saying, don't get me wrong, Gomes is a phenomenal talent and I'd love him to be a part of United's long-term future.

He's the youngest player to feature for the Reds since Duncan Edwards in 1953 and with how much he's developed in Manchester, it'd be a shame to just hand him to Chelsea.

The situation is seriously starting to become more realistic though and it now feels like United have fans have to brace themselves for Gomes to be wearing blue next season.

However, it's not all doom and gloom. At the end of the day, Gomes has had opportunities to sign enticing contract extensions at United before turning each of them down.

The cynical ones amongst us could suggest that he would have agreed on new terms if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave him minutes, but it doesn't work like that.

Solskjaer has told the likes of Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood that if they commit to his long-term plan at the club, they will receive game-time.

Lo and behold, Greenwood has played 1,655 minutes of first-team football this term whilst Williams has totalled 1,768 minutes.

This is Manchester United, the biggest football club in the world.

We've seen the Reds turn down marquee names and let huge players go because they think they're the greater power,

Gomes has all the ingredients to flourish into a sublime player, but no player, world-renowned or breakthrough, will hold United ransom.

There was limited hassle in the media and amongst fans over Greenwood in the summer, despite his glittering reputation, because he wanted to commit and signed on the dotted line when the time was right.

If Gomes was interested in staying, he would've been likely to have extended his stay already and worked hard to create opportunities.

He hasn't done that, because his heart is set elsewhere. Whether that's fuelled by his own desires or those around him craving financial gain, remains to be seen.

Yes, United will be losing one of the most exciting talents to emerge from the club's iconic academy in recent history. But it really is more simple than people like making it out.

Check out Stretford Paddock's latest debate all about Angel Gomes' situation below: