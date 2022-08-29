Will Antony Play Against Leicester?

Antony is set to complete an approximate €100million transfer from Ajax to Manchester United.

The saga saw Ajax stubbornly reject three bids from United before accepting the extortionate offer.

Antony aggressively pushed for a move to Old Trafford by missing training sessions and speaking to Fabrizio Romano about his desire to leave Ajax.

The winger is scheduled to complete his mandatory medical tests in Manchester this evening.

Erik ten Hag has been keen to bolster his options up front. The Dutchman has started the last two games with a front line of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Anthony Elanga.

Having defeated Southampton 1-0 on Saturday, United's fifth Premier League fixture is at home against Leicester City on Thursday.

It will, therefore, be a race against the clock to finalise the deal for Antony to be included in the matchday squad.

Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic has reported via Twitter, however, that Antony is unlikely to be registered in time for the Leicester match.

The Brazilian is still waiting for a work permit to complete his move and begin playing for United.

Sky Sports News concurred to Whitwell's indication that Antony's transfer will not be ready before United face Leicester due to him needing both a visa and work permit.

Leicester sit bottom of the league having lost three of their opening four fixtures.

