Revealed: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Start After Erik Ten Hag & Manchester United Dispute?

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in the summer of 2021 but he has not yet been able to help bring the success that fans of the club were hoping for.

The superstar could even have left after just one year in the previous transfer window after the team failed to qualify for Champions League football. No move materialised, though, and the striker remains in Manchester.

New boss Erik Ten Hag has used him less than previous United managers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick. Rather than being a starter, he has found himself on the bench more often than not. He has just two starting 11 appearances in the Premier League so far this campaign, with another six off the bench.

Against Tottenham Hotspur last week, the Portuguese international was on the bench again and towards the final moments of the match, stormed down the tunnel as his team saw out a 2-0 win. Ten Hag later revealed that he refused to come on.

The consequences of that action were saw quickly, as he was ommited from the squad in the next game - the 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

According to The Daily Star, though, it looks like Ronaldo could be back and that was the extent of his punishment. The report says that him and Erik Ten Hag have now "Made up" and he could even start against FC Sheriff in the next game.

United play Sheriff in the Europa League at Old Trafford on Thursday.

