Will Wout Weghorst Play For Manchester United v Manchester City?

Wout Weghorst arrived in Manchester on Thursday for his medical following Manchester United’s agreement with Besiktas and Burnley. The player arrived from Turkey in England on Thursday afternoon ahead of his medical.

Weghorst will become United’s second January signing following Jack Butland who signed from Crystal Palace. The 30 year old striker comes in as a tall option in the attacking frontline.

The striker will be the only other natural number nine at the club alongside Anthony Martial. The signing of a forward was crucial in the winter transfer window ahead of the rest of the season.

IMAGO / ANP

Weghorst has a fair amount of goals in Turkey this season and scored for the Netherlands at the World Cup. The striker is a system player and could be a great addition to Erik Ten Hag’s side.

However, United are now in a race against time ahead of this weekends huge match at Old Trafford. United face Manchester City in the Manchester Derby on Saturday at midday.

Weghorst is currently undergoing a medical at Carrington training ground but must be registered as a United player by midday on Friday. United are hopeful of being able to complete the formalities.

Weghorst would be a valuable asset to use against City on Saturday, especially from the bench.

