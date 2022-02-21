Wolves Defender Could be on the Move to Chelsea Amid Manchester United Links

After being linked to Manchester United at certain points this season, a Wolverhampton Wanderers defender could now be moving to Chelsea.

Radio station Talk Sport have said that Max Kilman could be on the move to the Chelsea.

A boyhood fan of the club, it is said that after his move there collapsed last summer, the European Champions could go back in for him this year.

IMAGO / News Images

With Andreas Christensen, Cezar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger all due to become free agents this summer, it makes sense that Thomas Tuchel would be looking to strengthen his central defensive options sooner rather than later.

It is even stated that scouts working on behalf of The Blues were present at Wolves' 2-1 win over Leicester this weekend.

A new contract tying him to the Wolverhampton club until 2026 was signed last summer.

Authors Verdict

It is clear Max Kilman is a good defender and ball player. He would likely be a squad player for either Manchester United or Chelsea, but would be a decent signing for both.

It looks like he will be on his way to Chelsea if the report is correct, but if United feel he would add to the squad depth with Eric Bailly leaving this summer, I wouldn't be against it.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |