Woodward admits COVID-19 could affect United's summer business

The global coronavirus pandemic has affected the football world in more ways than one, including potentially the upcoming transfer window later this year.

Manchester United haven't played a match in over a month now due to all operations being halted due to the virus, seeing no football being played and financial issues arising.

The unexpected break has seen members of the industry losing their jobs, professionals taking pay cuts and some clubs being under threat of folding.

United chief executive Ed Woodward has spoken out about where the club stands in terms of how it will impact transfer business, and he shared a worrying view.

Addressing a United Fans' Forum via a video conference call yesterday (h/t Sky Sports) Woodward made it clear he is away of the challenges ahead before a return to 'normality':

"Nobody should be under any illusions about the scale of the challenge facing everyone in football and it may not be 'business as usual' for any clubs, including ourselves, in the transfer market this summer. As ever our priority is the success of team, but we need visibility of the impact across the whole industry, including timings of the transfer window, and the wider financial picture, before we can talk about a return to normality."

Of course, the Reds are in a far more fortunate position than most clubs in terms of financial backbone, but it's still worrying times for everyone associated.

You would hope that the coronavirus pandemic won't have too much of a negative impact on United's prospective transfer business.

Although it seems silly speaking about transfers when much more important things are being affected by this terrifying crisis.

Speaking in football terms though, it's a transfer window with plenty of promise for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United, so it'd be a huge shame to see plans diminished.

