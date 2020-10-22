Ed Woodward highlights commitment to back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ed Woodward has highlighted Manchester United's commitment to financially support the project spearheaded by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Supporters have been left unhappy with the summer transfer window, mainly due to the club's failure to complete the £108 million signing of Jadon Sancho.

The coronavirus pandemic has had its affect on many, including United, but it's thought that Solskjaer didn't receive any of his first-choice signings in the window.

Speaking after the release of United's annual financial results, Woodward reiterated the club's willingness to back Solskjaer.

He made sure to point out that United, supposedly, have invested more money in new players than any other major European club since the summer of 2019.

"On the field, we will never be satisfied at Manchester United, unless we are winning trophies. But our third-place finish in the Premier League and strong cup runs last season showed that, while there is more hard work ahead and the path is not always smooth, we are making progress. We have a clear strategy under Ole to build a successful, committed team, with a core of homegrown talent blended with high-quality recruits, that plays fast-flowing, attacking football.