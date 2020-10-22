SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Ed Woodward highlights commitment to back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Alex Turk

Ed Woodward has highlighted Manchester United's commitment to financially support the project spearheaded by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Supporters have been left unhappy with the summer transfer window, mainly due to the club's failure to complete the £108 million signing of Jadon Sancho.

The coronavirus pandemic has had its affect on many, including United, but it's thought that Solskjaer didn't receive any of his first-choice signings in the window.

Speaking after the release of United's annual financial results, Woodward reiterated the club's willingness to back Solskjaer.

He made sure to point out that United, supposedly, have invested more money in new players than any other major European club since the summer of 2019.

"On the field, we will never be satisfied at Manchester United, unless we are winning trophies. But our third-place finish in the Premier League and strong cup runs last season showed that, while there is more hard work ahead and the path is not always smooth, we are making progress. We have a clear strategy under Ole to build a successful, committed team, with a core of homegrown talent blended with high-quality recruits, that plays fast-flowing, attacking football.

"We also welcome Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo, who will join in January, two exciting young prospects who have also been scouted extensively. Added to the arrival of Bruno Fernandes earlier this year, these recruits underscore our continued commitment to strengthening the squad and take our net investment in new players since summer 2019 to over €200m – more, I believe, than any other major European club over that time period."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Marcus Rashford heaps praise on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for PSG management

Marcus Rashford has heaped praise on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his management in Manchester United's win at PSG.

Alex Turk

Ed Woodward urges UK Government to allow safe return for fans

Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward has urged the UK Government to allow a safe return for fans.

Alex Turk

Axel Tuanzebe provides hugely-impressive interview after stunning PSG display

Axel Tuanzebe provides a hugely-impressive interview after his stunning display for Manchester United at PSG.

Alex Turk

PSG 1-2 Man United: Key Takeaways

Manchester United's Champions League campaign is off to a brilliant start.

Alex Turk

Player Ratings: Man United triumph at the Parc des Princes

Player Ratings: Man United triumph at the Parc des Princes

Alex Turk

Confirmed Manchester United XI: PSG (A) - Champions League

Confirmed Manchester United XI: PSG (A) - Champions League

Alex Turk

All you need to know: PSG (A) - Champions League

All you need to know: PSG (A) - Champions League

Alex Turk

Marcus Rashford: Edinson Cavani can be 'massive' for Man United

Marcus Rashford believes Edinson Cavani can be massive for Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer runs through Man United's late flurry of goals at Newcastle

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer runs through Manchester United's late flurry of goals at Newcastle.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saves praise for three Man United stars in Newcastle win

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has saved praise for three Manchester United stars in the Newcastle win.

Alex Turk