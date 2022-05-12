Report: Barcelona Manager Xavi Gives Approval to Frenkie De Jong's Potential Man Utd Switch

Barcelona manager Xavi has reportedly given his approval to Frenkie de Jong's potential exit from the Spanish club, claims a report.

De Jong has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford over the last couple of days, with some reports claiming that a move could well be close.

After speculation in Spanish media, reports in England also followed up with stories about United's interest in the Dutchman.

Spanish outlet Deportes Cuatro have reported that the potential move to Old Trafford needed the approval of several people at the club. And apart from Joan Laporta, even Xavi has now given the green light for the ex-Ajax midfielder's exit.

The report claims that the move will go through in the first few days of the summer transfer window, even though the exact fee of the move isn't known.

No other players are involved in the negotiations and De Jong 'welcomes' the reunion with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The report goes on to state that the midfielder is frustrated by having to wait till Sergio Busquets' exit to play more regularly at Barcelona.

