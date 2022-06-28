Zidane Iqbal Signs New Manchester United Contract
Manchester United have officially confirmed that up and coming youngster, Zidane Iqbal has signed a new contract at Old Trafford.
Iqbal made his first team debut for United last season in the UEFA Champions League against Young Boys at Old Trafford.
The 19 year old midfielder today put pen to paper on a new deal that secured his future at Old Trafford until at least 2025.
Not only has Iqbal already featured in a first team role for United but has also already been internationally capped for Iraq, playing twice during FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
United confirmed the contract extension with both a Tweet and statement on their official website.
“Manchester United is delighted to announce that Zidane Iqbal has signed a new long-term contract with the club.
The 19-year-old midfielder, who joined the Academy at the age of nine, made his first-team debut in last December’s Champions League match against Young Boys at Old Trafford.”
They continued to say;
“The Whalley Range-born Academy graduate is a proud Mancunian of Pakistani and Iraqi heritage.
Iqbal will be looking to hone his talents behind the scenes and maintain his development at the club in the coming months and years.”
Iqbal took to Twitter to speak about his new deal at United, he said;
“Delighted to have extended my stay at this wonderful club. Alhamdulillah.”
