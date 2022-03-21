Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Legacy: Player Power, Weak Mentality And An Easy Ride

Manchester United’s season has gone from bad to worse. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer started the campaign but was sacked after an embarrassing defeat to Watford, but what is worse is the mess he has left the club in.

Manchester United started the season with hopes of a title challenge, but it has turned into a disaster. Currently struggling to make top-four, along with early exits from all three cup competitions, the team has become a laughing stock for rivals.

Putting the Glazers to one side, as we all know are the real problem at this club, how big of an impact did Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have on this side? The answer is huge, however not in the way Manchester United fans would’ve liked.

What we are seeing at the moment from the players is on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Player power has become a virus at this club since Sir Alex Ferguson left, but what Solskjaer has given these players is something much worse. He’s made them think they are untouchable.

Pettiness, ignorance, arrogance, zero accountability, weakness, these Manchester United players have it all. Yet they go into interviews and blame everyone else. Yet they are happy to throw Ralf Rangnick under the bus at every opportunity. Yet they moan about being dropped and throw their toys out of the pram, despite having no leg to stand on after playing poorly for months on end.

What Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has created, is a playground. A playground full of children saying ‘he said it’ or ‘he did it, not me’. Footballing foundations have been lost with this set of players. Fight, desire and hunger. Something even school children show more of in a P.E lesson.

These players were able to play shockingly, knowing that would be in the team the week after under the Norwegian. Just like the people above in the boardroom, best mates FC. ‘Don’t worry about your 2/10 Harry, you know your spot is cemented in the team. My captain’.

We have seen in recent weeks exactly what these players are capable of. Forget on-field performances, their true colours have been shown off-field. Throwing Ralf Rangnick under the bus without any repercussions from the club sums up why this club has failed for ten years.

So what should these players do? Using words they may understand, stop telling tales and get on with your work.

Anthony Elanga coming through and working hard has completely shown his teammates up, rightly forcing his way into the team. You can have all the talent in the world, if you are not willing to knuckle down and respect the advice you receive then all talent goes to waste.

If the players don’t change their attitudes then they shouldn’t be surprised to find themselves struggling to make top four and being knocked out early of every cup competition.

