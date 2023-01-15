Alejandro Garnacho Can Be A Future Manchester United Superstar

Manchester United came back from a goal down to beat Manchester City in the Manchester Derby at Old Trafford on Saturday. Erik Ten Hag brought Alejandro Garnacho on late into the second half.

The young Argentine has had a breakout season and has been fantastic since coming into the first team setup. Ten Hag has put his trust into the player and he has repaid his manager.

Despite only being 18 years old, the winger has been impressive and looks like a senior level star. Garnacho looks so comfortable on the ball and plays his role fantastically.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Garnacho practically changed the game for United when coming on against City by himself. The Argentine’s impact helped United complete the comeback against their City rivals.

Another assist on his record whilst also causing all sorts of problems for experienced defenders - Garnacho is getting fans on their feet. Fans are glued to the youngster when he plays.

Like youngsters of old, Garnacho has come through the ranks and brought his talent to the senior squad. The 18 year old has a chance to be a great at Old Trafford.

A new contract is on the horizon for the youngster and is a high priority for United. Garnacho is definitely a future option to become a long term option on the wing.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon