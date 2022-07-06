Skip to main content

Amad Diallo’s Next Loan Move Will Determine His Manchester United Future

Young Manchester United starlet Amad Diallo could be set for another loan spell next season and it may just determine his future at the club as United continue to look to recruit new attacking talent.

The winger put plenty of supporters’ eyes on him as he hit the ground running for United’s U23 side when arriving at the club, playing five, scoring six and assisting four.

Amad Diallo

The 19 year old was then given first team opportunities as he played 9 games for United, scoring once and assisting once, including appearances in the UEFA Europa League for the Red Devils. 

However, Amad was loaned to Rangers in Scotland last season and while he impressed in spells for Rangers, playing 13 times and scoring on three occasions, overall it wasn’t quite what some people would’ve hoped to see. 

The winger definitely has the potential to be a superstar in the future, at only 19 he has shown his flair and ability to be great on the ball as well as in front of goal. 

Unfortunately, United don’t wait forever and while Amad has shown bags of potential, the club still continue to sign proven attacking talent, Jadon Sancho and the possibility of Antony being two in particular. 

Amad would benefit from another loan spell next season. Playing first team football would be highly beneficial for his development. 

The winger could go on loan to a number of leagues, a return to the Serie A, a league he is familiar with would be a smart option if there is a suitor that can guarantee first team opportunities. 

Personally, I believe the winger’s next loan spell should be based in the EFL Championship, a league that has proven time after time that it’s a perfect division for developing young players. 

There would be a number of clubs interested that can give Amad the game time to further his development and has proven to be a worthwhile division to play in for the likes of James Garner. 

Amad’s next loan move is crucial. 

The winger can develop himself into becoming a strong and competent winger who could highly benefit with a future under Erik Ten Hag and his track record for successfully utilising young talent. 

