Analysing Erik Ten Hag’s New Look Manchester United Style Of Play

Erik Ten Hag has now had three games in charge of Manchester United during their pre season tour 2022 so far and United supporters have seen a huge change with their on field performances so far.

Erik Ten Hag is a manager who specialises himself in high tempo, strong passing, attacking and high pressing football, something that United had only lightly touched upon in past seasons.

Many United fans thought that they would have seen a very high pressing style that would be hard to beat and break down under previous caretaker manager, Ralf Rangnick.

However that failed to take shape and United didn’t seem to play up to their expectations under Rangnick.

However since the first game under Ten Hag, this has been ever present with every player applying the higher line of engagement and employing the high pressing, high tempo pressure on their opponents.

The players have spoken about the higher tempo and more demanding training sessions under Ten Hag so far where every player in the squad is learning their craft in the new off the ball style.

It’s not just the high press that has come with Ten Hag’s new style, the quick fire and more structured style of passing play which have seen United create a number of more chances with their new look attack in friendlies so far.

The passing style means that the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho are creating a bigger impact and showing off their top qualities more than in previous games last season.

All in all, Ten Hag’s style is refreshing to watch and has seen some winning results so far, despite it only being pre season, players are learning the style and being rewarded with winning results alongside it.

