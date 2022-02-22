Atletico Madrid Vs Manchester United Predicted XI: Fred and Paul Pogba to Start

Manchester United take on Spanish champions Atletico Madrid tomorrow. It is set to be a competitive fixture, with both teams doing similarly in their respective league.

There are a few interesting decisions Ralf Rangnick and his staff will have to make - there are spots up for grabs and the Leeds United game may have affected the thinking behind some decisions.

1. David De Gea

De Gea is the number one, the only way he gets replaced is from an unlikely injury.

2. Luke Shaw

Shaw has shown some good form recently, especially when he assisted Paul Pogba against Burnley, and Harry Maguire against Leeds. There shouldn't be any change here.

3. Harry Maguire

Despite some poor form this season, The Englishmen scored in his last game, and is a regular in the starting line-up regardless. The captain is expected to start.

IMAGO / Sportimage

4. Raphael Varane

Varane has been consistent this season when called upon, and the Champions League is where his experience is needed the most, as a four time winner of the competition.

The only doubt is his fitness, after missing the last two games due to illness, though he was on the bench against Leeds.

It is possible Rangnick will choose Victor Lindelof ahead of him because of that, after some good performances lately, but Varane seems a likely starter.

5. Diogo Dalot

After playing a series of games on the bounce, the Portuguese international was on the bench this weekend, replaced by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

However, after becoming the first choice, it seems likely Dalot will come back in and start this game.

6. Scott Mctominay

The 25 year-old has been a key starter for Ralf Rangnick. After another solid performance against Leeds, he seems likely to come in again.

He is a big game player and this is one of the biggest games United will play this season.

7. Fred

Although he hasn't been a regular starter recently (Illness has been part of that), Fred came of the bench to score on Sunday.

The "Mcfred" partnership has been a regular thing in big games for United in the last 2-3 years, and it will be interesting if Rangnick strays from that.

However, I think Fred will play. He has proven he can help the team perform in these games and against this kind of opposition, Fred's work ethic could be key.

IMAGO / News Images

8. Bruno Fernandes

The midfielder is nailed on to start, after continuing to be crucial for his team this season.

Especially after a goal and an assist on the weekend, he will play.

9. Paul Pogba

It will be interesting to see if the World Cup winner will start on the wing or deeper in midfield. Under the new manager, he hasn't played this position yet.

However, to accommodate the trusted midfield partnership, in a game like this it could happen.

Pogba has been a vital player recently though, and will start whatever the situation is with other players.

10. Jadon Sancho

The 21 year-old has enjoyed fantastic form recently, grabbing his first two assists for the club on Sunday.

He should be a nailed on starter.

IMAGO / News Images

11. Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite his poor recent goal scoring form, "Mr. Champions League" will almost certainly start this game.

Ronaldo has been a regular in the line-up all season, and it wouldn't make sense to make such a huge and sudden decision in a game like this.