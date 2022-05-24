Breaking: Avram Glazer Has Ended The Silence About Manchester United And Spoke About The Future Of The Club

The Manchester United owner was surprised by Sky Sports reporters on his way to a meeting and spoke a few words about what is to come in the future for the Red Devils.

Manchester United owner Avram Glazer has broken the silence about the club to the media for the first time in many years.

The American owner was caught on his way into the World Economic Forum in Davos by Sky Sports reporters, who managed to get some uncomfortable answers.

The Glazers have been very criticized over the last decade for their family's treatment of the historic club, they have been taking payments out of the club regularly and have been allowing debt to rise year on year.

The Glazers have been hard to contact since they purchased the club, most likely due to Manchester United fans not feeling happy about them.

The Red Devils owner said to Sky Sports (via The United Stand):

"It's been a disappointing season and we'll work hard to make the next one better. (Erik ten Hag) is the right person to turn things around... We've always spent the money needed to buy new players."

