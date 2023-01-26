Bruno Fernandes Pulls The Strings At Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes is an incredibly key player to Manchester United's squad and has been since the day he arrived. The Portuguese international has hundreds of goal contributions since joining the Red Devils.

His breakout seasons were during his first two campaigns and while some people try and suggest he's 'fallen off' - this season Fernandes is once again proving how key he is to the side.

The midfielder has taken the captains armband under Erik Ten Hag when Harry Maguire hasn't featured - which has been a large majority of the time. Fernandes will be a huge player during Ten Hag's rebuild of United.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Whilst maybe not having a high number of assists and goals this season, Fernandes' presence in the side has been extremely valuable. His involvement via pre assists and key passes are some of the things that go un noticed sometimes.

Even with that in mind, Fernandes has 12 Goals/Assists in all competitions. The midfielder has created 50 chances in the Premier League alone this season, as well as completing 711 (78% success rate) passes.

Not only is his passing and attacking game impressive but his ball winning ability is just as impressive. Fernandes has won 60% of his tackles and registered 14 interceptions in the league this season.

Fernandes plays a number of roles in the team and deserves just as much praise as some others in the side. Fans must remember that a player like the midfielder does not just register goals and assists.

