Casemiro Is Manchester United’s Best Signing In Recent Years

Casemiro is slowly becoming one of Manchester United’s best signings in recent years.

Manchester United paying such a high price for Casemiro raised some eye brows in the summer transfer window. The Brazilian has now most certainly shut down any of those critics. 

United struggled in previous years in midfielder without a prominent and strong defensive midfielder, Casemiro came in to be just that. Whilst Frenkie De Jong was a primary target, it’s clear to see why Casemiro was desired. 

Many people speculated that the ageing Brazilian may have only come to Old Trafford for a pay check etc. that isn’t the case at all. Casemiro is proving time after time that he is here to play for the badge he wears on his chest. 

A passionate, controlling midfielder who has brought a winning mentality to United. Alongside Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen, Casemiro has helped form a formidable midfield trio.

All you have to do is watch United under Ten Hag to see the true impact that the 30 year old can make. His presence through the transitional areas of the pitch is quite impressive. 

However, if you are more of a statistical based person then Casemiro’s stats are just as impressive as his visual displays. The Brazilian has played his part in both areas of the game. 

12 appearances, 799 minutes played.

Two assists whilst creating 11 chances with an impressive 80% passing accuracy.

48% of tackles won as well as making 24 clearances, 16 interceptions and 0 errors leading to goal. 

