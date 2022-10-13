Cristiano Ronaldo Could Help Manchester United Sign Kylian Mbappe

Manchester United are one of the worlds biggest signings and will always want to recruit the worlds biggest talents. However, the market is a lot more competitive these days than in the past.

In terms of a worlds biggest talent there isn’t someone more suited to that title than Kylian Mbappe. The striker is one of, if not the hottest talent in world football at the moment.

Currently playing at PSG alongside two of the greats, Neymar and Lionel Messi. Mbappe is learning his trade well. However, not everything seems that simple over in Paris.

A report emerged just two days ago detailing Mbappe’s desire to leave PSG. The Frenchman signed a new contract this year amid offers from Real Madrid.

PSG however are now not open to selling the player to Real and could look at suitors in the Premier League as a possible sale point. Could United be a destination for the striker?

It’s well known that Mbappe looks up to current United man and club legend Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo isn’t having the best season as things stand but could still be a lure to Mbappe.

If the Frenchman wants to play with one of his footballing idols then United would be the place to come. However, it seems incredibly unlikely that United would be able to afford both mammoth wage demands for the players.

Ronaldo could give United the lead in a race to sign Mbappe if they are to approach a move to sign the Frenchman. However at these early stages, it seems unlikely.

