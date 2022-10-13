Skip to main content
Cristiano Ronaldo Could Help Manchester United Sign Kylian Mbappe

IMAGO / PA Images

Cristiano Ronaldo Could Help Manchester United Sign Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move away from PSG and Manchester United’s name has been linked to the Frenchman.

Manchester United are one of the worlds biggest signings and will always want to recruit the worlds biggest talents. However, the market is a lot more competitive these days than in the past.

In terms of a worlds biggest talent there isn’t someone more suited to that title than Kylian Mbappe. The striker is one of, if not the hottest talent in world football at the moment.

Currently playing at PSG alongside two of the greats, Neymar and Lionel Messi. Mbappe is learning his trade well. However, not everything seems that simple over in Paris.

Lionel Messi

A report emerged just two days ago detailing Mbappe’s desire to leave PSG. The Frenchman signed a new contract this year amid offers from Real Madrid.

PSG however are now not open to selling the player to Real and could look at suitors in the Premier League as a possible sale point. Could United be a destination for the striker?

It’s well known that Mbappe looks up to current United man and club legend Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo isn’t having the best season as things stand but could still be a lure to Mbappe.

If the Frenchman wants to play with one of his footballing idols then United would be the place to come. However, it seems incredibly unlikely that United would be able to afford both mammoth wage demands for the players.

Ronaldo could give United the lead in a race to sign Mbappe if they are to approach a move to sign the Frenchman. However at these early stages, it seems unlikely. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Kylian Mbappe UEFA Champions League PSG
Opinions

Cristiano Ronaldo Could Help Manchester United Sign Kylian Mbappe

By Alex Wallace
Casemiro Manchester United
Quotes

Casemiro On Improving Under Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United

By Rhys James
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Premier League
Quotes

Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag On Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Phenomenal' Goal Stat

By Rhys James
Old Trafford
News

Emirates Interested In Buying Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Diogo Costa FC Porto SC Braga Portugal Goalkeeper
Match Day

Watch: Manchester United Goalkeeper Target Diogo Costa Great Assist For Porto In UEFA Champions League

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal
News

Cristiano Ronaldo To Attend Ballon d’Or Ceremony With Karim Benzema Set To Win

By Alex Wallace
Diogo Dalot Manchester United UEFA Europa League
News

Report: Manchester United To Push For New Diogo Dalot Deal As Barcelona Close In

By Rhys James
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United UEFA Europa League
News

Manchester United Concerned Cristiano Ronaldo Could Face Mutli Game Ban

By Alex Wallace