Cristiano Ronaldo Needs To Leave Manchester United

IMAGO / Focus Images

Cristiano Ronaldo needs to leave Manchester United as soon as possible and heres why.

Undoubtedly one of the Manchester United greats Cristiano Ronaldo has not had an ideal return to Old Trafford. The Portuguese international rejoined the club in the summer of 2021. 

Ronaldo is a legend at Old Trafford, however his return is starting to come to a gradual, sour end. 

The striker had a fantastic solo campaign last season. However, with United being without UEFA Champions League football Ronaldo has had his eyes on the exit. 

His agent Jorge Mendes pushed and tried to help Ronaldo leave in the summer. Chelsea, Bayern Munich and more were interested however no team could facilitate a move. 

Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United

Ronaldo is splitting fan opinion. Some sections of the United fan base want Ronaldo to stay whilst others think the departure of the superstar is needed. 

The Portuguese international has spent most of his time this season on the bench. Ronaldo has been dealing with personal issues off the pitch as well. 

A lot of factors come into the situation. However with a wage that is sky high, you have to ask whether it is sustainable to continue with the striker at the club. 

United are reportedly said to be open to the players exit in January. An exit however relies on there being a possible suitor. 

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo’s Old Trafford departure would benefit all parties involved. United would be reducing their wage bill as well as Ronaldo finding a club to play in the Champions League for. 

The number seven has a desire to continue playing football, especially in the UCL. 

Ronaldo needs to find a club where he can enjoy playing his football again. It does truly look like a desire to continue playing for United has slowly faded from Ronaldo’s mind. 

A legend in the Theatre of Dreams, however it’s time to move on. 

ronaldo arriving
