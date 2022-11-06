Skip to main content
Donny Van De Beek Is Out Of His Depth At Manchester United

Donny Van De Beek looks lost at Manchester United, he doesn’t seem to have a role that suits him.

Donny Van De Beek arrived at Old Trafford from Ajax following exciting developments he made at the Dutch club. Manchester United spent a decent amount of money on his services but it just doesn’t seem to be working out for the midfielder.

Van De Beek has struggled to even nail down a place in United’s side under three managers. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick and now a manager who knows him well in Erik Ten Hag have all had similar decisions when it comes to the player.

The Dutchman is not a bad player, by any means. It’s more than clear that the 25 year old is an intelligent and talented midfielder, however it doesn’t seem like he truly suits United or the Premier League.

Donny Van De Beek

Focusing on the last two games in particular is a hard choice to make but they do raise alarming signs. Van De Beek has looked lost in both the Real Sociedad and Aston Villa games.

The Dutchman started both games but almost looks like he has no presence on the pitch at all. Van De Beek is suited to games that United will control and has been deployed in a role where he can make no impact in the types of games.

Van De Beek has played alongside Casemiro and Christian Eriksen and he has visibly struggled. He seems to not possess the high tempo or pressing power demanded by Ten Hag and against Premier League opposition.

The 25 year old was loaned to Everton last season and even failed to make an impact there. It visibly showed that the midfielder does not seem cut out for the division in general.

Van De Beek is a talented player and can still be successful but not at United, in my opinion. The evidence continues to show that Van De Beek may be out of his depth.

