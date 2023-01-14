Skip to main content
Erik Ten Hag Tactically Outclasses Pep Guardiola as Manchester United Beat Manchester City

Erik Ten Hag, a former apprentice of Pep Guardiola became the master as his Manchester United side won 2-1 against Manchester City.

Erik Ten Hag was familiar with his City rival long before he arrived at Manchester United. The Dutchman was the former pupil of Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich in his early coaching days. 

Ten Hag was heavily defeated by Guardiola’s Manchester City at the Etihad in the reverse fixture, however at Old Trafford it played out differently. Today saw the two managers clash once again in the Derby. 

Ten Hag’s men went into the game in fine form and wanted to prove a point. In the end, the result came down to some tactical decisions that changed the game.

Todays lineup saw Fred come into midfield alongside Casemiro and Christian Eriksen. Bruno Fernandes started on the right side of attack. 

United started the game well but went a goal down in the second half. However, Ten Hag’s tactical change made all the difference in United’s come back. 

The Dutchman took off Eriksen and replaced him with Alejandro Garnacho - the difference maker. Garnacho took his place on the left, Marcus Rashford moving centrally with Fernandes into the 10 role. 

It was Fernandes who scored the equaliser from a central position thanks to a run from Rashford. Garnacho however made all the difference on the left. 

Playing with no fear and so much expression, the Argentine assisted the winning goal by crossing into the central sitting Rashford. It proved that Ten Hag’s tactical decisions and ability to change fundamentals is impressive. 

By using Fred as part of a midfield two with Casemiro, Fred’s job was to play across the central areas - man marking Kevin De Bruyne. Casemiro once again able to be expressive, providing the opening assist for Fernandes’ goal. 

An impressive setup and tactical performance from the Dutchman today, sending his side a point behind Guardiola’s City. 

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

