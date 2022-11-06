Erik Ten Hag’s Tactical Mistakes For Manchester United v Aston Villa

Manchester United fell to quite an embarrassing defeat on Sunday as they lost 3-1 to Aston Villa away at Villa Park. It brought United’s Premier League undefeated run of the past few games to an end.

Erik Ten Hag has revolutionized United since arriving at Old Trafford, however he is very much a manager in training and will make mistakes. The Dutchman, for me, made a number of mistakes in the game against Villa.

It was never going to be a game in which United controlled, especially against a Villa team under a new manager. Unai Emery isn’t exactly a manager who is tactically inept either and proved that he means business on his return to the Premier League.

IMAGO / PA Images

What exactly went wrong today for United? From team selection to roles played on the pitch, it wasn’t a good showing for the Red Devils.

Team Selection

With Bruno Fernandes out of the game through suspension, Donny Van De Beek was brought in. Van De Beek was quite simply useless against Villa and proved he his out of his depth at United.

The choice to operate Alejandro Garnacho on the left hand side with Marcus Rashford on the right of the attack was also a mistake. It was proved last season that Rashford isn’t at his strongest whilst playing on the right.

Decision Making

Anthony Martial returned from injury and was brought on in the game but it was too late to make an impact. The Frenchman was also brought on to operate behind Ronaldo, he was unable to make any real impact.

Overall I thought that it would have been useful to rotate some of the players that played on Thursday. The Thursday-Sunday overturn is starting to hurt United and shows this squad truly lacks depth.

A mistake on the day for Ten Hag but it proves that United need to bring in talent in January if they are to finish in the top four.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon