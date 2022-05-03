Former Manchester United Midfielder Roy Keane Advice To Cristiano Ronaldo If He Continues Under Incoming Manager Erik Ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo has had furious reactions in several matches this season, being an important topic to address.

The Portuguese legend was furious in most games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, especially in the away defeat (4-2) against Leicester.

Ronaldo ignored the club's travelling fans and went straight down into the tunnel after the referee's final whistle.

Cristiano Ronaldo with Manchester United IMAGO / PA Images

Ralf Rangnick was not very happy with how Ronaldo conducted himself after being subbed out in the away game against Brentford.

According to Outlet Mirror manager Rangnick said after the match: "I don’t blame him for that but obviously any manager would wish it shouldn’t be too emotional and also in front of the TV cameras I don’t think this will be for the benefit of anyone: not to his benefit or teammates."

Roy Keane stated, if Cristiano Ronaldo is to stay at Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United, then the number 7 will have to 'cut out his rubbish', referring to his misbehaviour in past matches this season.

Ronaldo's reactions have changed towards the end of the season, but United's form hasn't. However CR7's eyes are already pointing at next season and hoping for the best under Erik Ten Hag.

