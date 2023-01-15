Fred’s Incredible Resurgence Under Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United

Fred has become a much improved player since the arrival of Erik Ten Hag. The Brazilian has always been a decent midfield option but has been oftenly criticised under previous managers.

The midfielder has been very impressive under the new manager and performed very well against Manchester City on Saturday. He is now a more valued member of Manchester United’s squad - in the eyes of some supporters.

Ten Hag is getting the best out of the midfielder and knows how to use him in the most effective ways. Fred operated as part of a pivot alongside Casemiro.

The 29 year old’s job was to man mark City’s playmaking genius Kevin De Bruyne. Fred played an incredible game and his performance was similar to that of Ander Herrera against Chelsea where he man marked Eden Hazard.

Fred has played a good run of games for United recently - when starting or coming from the bench. Playing both centrally and as a defensive midfielder under Ten Hag has shown the Brazilian still has things to bring to the team.

Fred’s game in numbers against City sums up the progress made under Ten Hag.

Fred vs City;

91% pass accuracy

1 chance created

100% long ball accuracy

100% successful dribbles

1 interception

4 recoveries

62% duels won

