Skip to main content
Fred’s Incredible Resurgence Under Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Fred’s Incredible Resurgence Under Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United

Fred has had an incredible resurgence under Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United.

Fred has become a much improved player since the arrival of Erik Ten Hag. The Brazilian has always been a decent midfield option but has been oftenly criticised under previous managers. 

The midfielder has been very impressive under the new manager and performed very well against Manchester City on Saturday. He is now a more valued member of Manchester United’s squad - in the eyes of some supporters. 

Ten Hag is getting the best out of the midfielder and knows how to use him in the most effective ways. Fred operated as part of a pivot alongside Casemiro. 

Fred Manchester United Old Trafford

The 29 year old’s job was to man mark City’s playmaking genius Kevin De Bruyne. Fred played an incredible game and his performance was similar to that of Ander Herrera against Chelsea where he man marked Eden Hazard. 

Fred has played a good run of games for United recently - when starting or coming from the bench. Playing both centrally and as a defensive midfielder under Ten Hag has shown the Brazilian still has things to bring to the team. 

Fred’s game in numbers against City sums up the progress made under Ten Hag. 

Fred vs City;

91% pass accuracy

1 chance created

100% long ball accuracy

100% successful dribbles

1 interception

4 recoveries 

62% duels won

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Fred Manchester United
Opinions

Fred’s Incredible Resurgence Under Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United
Opinions

Alejandro Garnacho Can Be A Future Manchester United Superstar

By Alex Wallace
Erik Ten Hag
Opinions

Erik Ten Hag Tactically Outclasses Pep Guardiola as Manchester United Beat Manchester City

By Alex Wallace
Marcus Rashford Manchester United
Match Day

Watch: Marcus Rashford Stuns Manchester City For Manchester United

By Rhys James
Bruno Fernandes Manchester United
Match Day

Watch: Bruno Fernandes Scores Fantastic Strike For Manchester United Against Manchester City

By Rhys James
Jack Grealish
Match Day

Watch: Jack Grealish scores for Manchester City Vs Manchester United

By Rhys James
Facundo Pellistri Manchester United
News

Manchester United Want Facundo Pellistri To Stay At The Club

By Alex Wallace
Wout Weghorst Besiktas
News

Official: Manchester United Sign Wout Weghorst

By Alex Wallace