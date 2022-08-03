Skip to main content

Frenkie De Jong Signing For Chelsea Would Be A Disaster For Manchester United

The thought of Frenkie De Jong signing for another club following three months of negotiations with Manchester United is enough to make a supporter sick, let alone if he signed for a Premier League rival.

 

A deal to attempt to bring De Jong to United has been in the works for three months, much longer than anyone anticipated and some could say much longer than it ever should have taken. 

United agreed a deal with Barcelona a number of weeks ago, yet nothing has progressed since due to the Spanish club not wanting to pay €17million worth of deferred wages to the player. 

However, United are now said to possibly be about to face some competition in pursuit of his signature with Premier League rivals Chelsea now said to be pursuing a deal. 

Frenkie De Jong pre-season

Chelsea are not just pursuing a deal but according to the Athletic, Chelsea are actually confident of striking a deal for the player in this transfer window. 

If Chelsea were to pull of the signing of De Jong then it would simply be a disaster for United and manager, Erik Ten Hag. 

Ten Hag sees De Jong as his one and total priority target and for the club not able to pull this signing off wouldn’t just look incompetent but would also, surely, make the manager feel let down in his first window in charge. 

