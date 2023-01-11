How The Signing Of Wout Weghorst Could Improve Manchester United's Attacking Play

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Dutch striker Wout Weghorst from Besiktas/Burnley. A verbal agreement has been reached but the Turkish side must sign a replacement before the player can join United.

People are questioning whether the signing of Weghorst will bring anything to the United side. Erik Ten Hag is to be trusted with this signing, the addition of the 6'6 forward will open more doors than people may think.

Ten Hag made a similar addition at Ajax when bringing Sebastian Haller to the club after flopping West Ham. However, the Dutch manager was able to get more than the best out of the 6'2 target man.

IMAGO / PA Images

The addition of Haller into the Ajax side allowed some of their other attacking players to flourish and improve. One in particular being one of United's summer signings, Antony.

The Brazilian was able to be more creative and used his left foot to find the striker on many ocassions. It also allowed the likes of Dusan Tadic to play off the tall striker, resulting in more goal contributions for both of the winger.

The signing of Weghorst at United could tell a similar story due to the presence the Dutchman would have in the box. The 30 year old didn't work out at Burnley in his previous Premier League stint.

However, as mentioned with Haller, Weghorst may thrive from a change in system and tactical implementations from Ten Hag. It'll be interesting to see if the pattern is similar at United and only time will tell.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon