Report: It Is Revealed Where Manchester United Would Be Without Cristiano Ronaldo Goals

The return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford was one of the best things that could happen to Manchester United fans, yet it also brought up a lot of polemic to the club.

With the signing of the Portuguese forward many fans went crazy to buy the number 7's shirt, and it is understandable. The forward legend came back to his home at the Teather of Dreams where he shined and was loved by the fans.

The fact that Ronaldo was an aging 36-year-old player arriving to lead the Red Devils' attack, generated negative feelings among some of the fans, as they believed that the team now would have to adapt to his play style.

Lately, there has been cristicism from the fans and it was also claimed by new manager Erik Ten Hag that he does not consider Cristiano Ronaldo for his restructure project.

What brings to mind, where would Manchester United be if the world class forward Cristiano Ronaldo never arrived to Old Trafford?

The stats outlet WhoScored (via The United Stand), have revealed the answer to this question. It is claimed that, all of Ronaldo’s goals this season in the league have been worth 15 points in total. Without those 15 points, United would be sitting 10 points above Everton in the relegation zone.

Looking at the league table, Ralf Rangnick’s side would have accumulated just 39 points, an incredibly low amount. This would have put Manchester United into 14th place, below Southampton, Brentford and Brighton.

Of course, the Red Devils would also have been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

