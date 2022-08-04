Skip to main content

Jadon Sancho Could Be Manchester United's Best Asset This Season

Jadon Sancho arrived at Old Trafford last summer in one of the biggest transfer saga's of recent windows, signing from German giants Borussia Dortmund under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Sancho spent the majority of last season adjusting to life in a highly competitive and physical Premier League, a big step up from the German top flight.

The Englishman was understood to have been signed as a right winger but also has the ability to play on the left side.

Sancho featured on both wings which did have an impact in his settling, into a very disjointed United side as it was regardless.

However, the winger began to find his feet during the campaign and across all competitions last season played 37 games, scoring four and assisting three.

Sancho

Sancho is a player who will thrive with confidence and being played in a position that he can consistently contribute in.

The Englishman has primarily played on the right side of the front three in pre season under Erik Ten Hag.

Sancho has impressed majorly in pre season, picking up goals and assists across the tour games, showing the manager and fans what they could expect this season.

Pre season is pre season - however, Sancho and the team around him has looked more settled under Ten Hag and could allow Sancho to reach his best.

A Sancho at the top of his game will prove his value and could be United's go to player this season.

