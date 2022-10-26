Skip to main content
Joao Felix Would Be A Perfect Signing For Manchester United

16th February 2022; Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain; La Liga Santander, Club Atletico Madrid versus Levante UD; Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK ActionPlus12364805 agenciaLOF

Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix has been linked with a move to Manchester United. Here is why he would be the perfect signing.

Manchester United are in desperate need of a new striker in the next two transfer windows. Despite a strong showing from Cristiano Ronaldo last season, the Portuguese striker has not hit the mark this campaign.

On top of the lack of goals, Ronaldo was recently suspended from the first team squad. Erik ten Hag took it upon himself to drop the star from the squad against Chelsea on Saturday.

Alongside Ronaldo, Anthony Martial is the only other natural number nine at the club. Despite consistently strong performances, Martial has missed the majority of the season so far through injury.

Anthony Martial Manchester United

It's more than evident that a striker is required. One player that has been linked with a move to United is Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix.

The 22 year old has reportedly fallen out with the hierarchy at Atletico and could be on the hunt to find a new club, possibly as early as January.

Felix could be allowed to leave the club on an initial loan deal in the winter window. The attacker shares the same agent as Ronaldo in Jorge Mendes.

Why is Felix a perfect fit?

The young attacker is a well rounded, modern versatile player going forward. With the ability to play as a centre forward, winger and second striker, Felix fits a criteria much desired by Ten Hag.

The Portuguese international is strong with both of his feet, another huge positive in the modern game. The 22 year old is known to be an agile, skilful attacker which adds to existing talent such as Antony and Marcus Rashford.

8 goals and 4 assists last season proves that Felix has the ability to perform. Despite a slow start to this campaign, Felix could be hungry for success at a new club.

Joao Felix Atletico Madrid
Opinions

By Alex Wallace
