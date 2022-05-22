Left-Back Alex Telles Have Shared His Thoughts On The Season Manchester United Have Endured

Skip to main content
Left-Back Alex Telles Has Shared His Thoughts On The Season Manchester United Have Endured

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Following the away loss from Manchester United at the hands of Crystal Palace today in what was the final Premier League game of the season, Alex Telles had something to share.

Couple days ago we talked about Porto being keen on the Brazilian defender, according to claims the Portuguese side was more than happy to welcoming him back.

Alex Telles has holded a pretty consistent season, however the Left-back might not be of the likes of the new appointed manager Erik Ten Hag that will start his job tomorrow morning.

Alex Telles

Nonetheless, Alex Telles seems to understand the bigger picture and knows what it means playing for Manchester United.

After the match at Selhurst Park the 29-year-old has shared his thoughts via Instagram criticizing the team performance and talking about his personal goals.

The number 27 said: "Today I caught myself thinking: was this a good season? Being on a team like United brings great responsibilities. And it wasn't a good season for us, I know, far from it."

He added "But for the boy who dreamed of being a football player in Brazil, being able to complete the mark of 50 games for this club... Man, I can say that it was something very important for me. Soccer is my life. Let's keep working, always trying to improve. Thank you all." 

