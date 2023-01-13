Skip to main content
Manchester United and Manchester City Combined XI

Find the combined XI of Manchester United and Manchester City players ahead of the Derby here.

Manchester United will clash with City rivals, Manchester City in the Manchester Derby on Saturday lunch time. It’ll be a huge competition given the form of both of the rival sides.

United come into the game in incredible form, the Red Devils have been on fire since the return from the World Cup break. City come into the game off the back of a loss to Southampton.

City crash out of the Carabao Cup, a competition that they are used to winning. United will be now looking to win a trophy in that competition come the end of the season.

Erik Ten Hag

However, full focus now returns to the Premier League where the top of the table is heating up. City and United sit behind league leaders Arsenal.

United have been slowly making up points and find themselves within touching distance of City and could have Arsenal in their sights. Ten Hag will want to send his strongest side out for the game against City on Saturday.

Both United and City have a number of quality players and a combined XI is always hard to build. The Red Devils and their City counterparts have had some brilliant squads over the years. 

However, below you can find my pick for the combined XI ahead of Saturday’s game at Old Trafford. 

De Gea

Dalot, Martinez, Varane, Shaw

Casemiro, De Bruyne, Fernandes

Foden, Haaland, Rashford

