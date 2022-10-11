Manchester United Cannot Rely On Anthony Martial As Their Striker

One of the most frustrating situations at Manchester United is their lack of options at striker. United currently have Cristiano Ronaldo, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford as their current striking options.

Martial spent part of last season on loan at Sevilla after agreeing with the manager at the time Ralf Rangnick it was the best solution. All options for a return to United’s first team seemed off the table for the Frenchman.

Martial however has been given another chance at United under the orders of Erik Ten Hag. The number 9 featured heavily in pre-season and made a good impression.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, Martial picked up a knock within a horrible time scale. The Frenchman was injured just before the start of United’s new season and missed the start of the campaign.

The 26 year old returned to action for the clash at home against Liverpool. The striker came on against United’s rivals Liverpool and registered an assist.

Since that game, Martial has scored two goals against Manchester City, a goal against Omonia and an assist against Everton. A goal contribution in every single game he has played this season.

Despite Martial’s impressive and consistent form, he is not a player United can rely on. Martial’s horrendous injury record truly does affect how he can be viewed at United.

Should Martial limit his injuries he would become a consistent starter and be one of the best players at the club, week in, week out.

United however need a consistent striker for the long term future. With regular injuries and doubts over fitness levels, Martial is not someone they can always rely on.

