Skip to main content
Manchester United Could Sign Harry Kane Next Summer

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester United Could Sign Harry Kane Next Summer

Manchester United could turn their attention to the signing of Harry Kane in the summer of 2023.

 Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United Will be looking for a striker to replace the recently departed Cristiano Ronaldo. The club could visit the possibility of signing a player they have admired for some time.

Tottenham Hotspurs Harry Kane is understood to have had admirers at Old Trafford for a long period of time. Many reports suggest that the striker could leave North London next summer.

Despite being linked with a move to Bayern Munich it would be surprising if Kane left the Premier League. The Englishman will want to beat the all-time goalscoring record in the top flight.

harry kane

With United being without a leading senior goalscorer, they could turn their attention to the Englishman. His current deal with Spurs expires in 2024.

If the striker does want to pursue an exit United could be tempted to give him that option. Despite Kane turning 30, the Premier League veteran still produces a fine goalscoring return each campaign.

His stats this season speak for themself, scoring 12 times in 15 appearances as well as registering one assist. He could very well suit the new system of play that has been implemented by ten Hag.

With the likes of Antony and Marcus Rashford alongside him, United could form an incredibly dangerous attack. The red devils are desperate to sign a natural number nine and Kane could be the perfect solution. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Harry Kane
Opinions

Manchester United Could Sign Harry Kane Next Summer

By Alex Wallace
luke shaw
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star Calls For England To Drop Luke Shaw

By Rhys James
Enzo Fernandez Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022
Opinions

Manchester United Must Push To Sign Enzo Fernandez

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
Quotes

Wes Brown 'Not Surprised' With Cristiano Ronaldo To Saudi Arabia Rumours

By Rhys James
Martin Zubimendi Real Sociedad Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Transfers

Manchester United Willing To Pay Release Clause For Midfielder

By Alex Wallace
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar
Match Day

Where To Watch Brazil v South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2022 Round Of 16, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Yann Sommer
Transfers

Manchester United Want To Sign Goalkeeper Yann Sommer

By Alex Wallace
Jude Bellingham England FIFA World Cup 2022
Match Day

Where To Watch England v Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Round Of 16, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace