Manchester United Could Sign Harry Kane Next Summer

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United Will be looking for a striker to replace the recently departed Cristiano Ronaldo. The club could visit the possibility of signing a player they have admired for some time.

Tottenham Hotspurs Harry Kane is understood to have had admirers at Old Trafford for a long period of time. Many reports suggest that the striker could leave North London next summer.

Despite being linked with a move to Bayern Munich it would be surprising if Kane left the Premier League. The Englishman will want to beat the all-time goalscoring record in the top flight.

IMAGO / PA Images

With United being without a leading senior goalscorer, they could turn their attention to the Englishman. His current deal with Spurs expires in 2024.

If the striker does want to pursue an exit United could be tempted to give him that option. Despite Kane turning 30, the Premier League veteran still produces a fine goalscoring return each campaign.

His stats this season speak for themself, scoring 12 times in 15 appearances as well as registering one assist. He could very well suit the new system of play that has been implemented by ten Hag.

With the likes of Antony and Marcus Rashford alongside him, United could form an incredibly dangerous attack. The red devils are desperate to sign a natural number nine and Kane could be the perfect solution.

