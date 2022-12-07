Manchester United Could Step Up Pursuit Of Goncalo Ramos Following World Cup Hattrick

Manchester United will be assessing all their options when looking at forwards next year. The need to replace Cristiano Ronaldo is paramount and Erik Ten Hag is keen to recruit.

As well as looking at Cody Gakpo, United have also been linked with a move for Goncalo Ramos. The forward has impressed at Benfica this season so far, not only domestically but in the Champions League too.

With the ability to play as a striker, centre forward and attacking midfielder, Ramos would be a great addition. The 21 year old has also now made a statement on the World Stage.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

Portugal beat Switzerland 6-1 in the round of 16 of the World Cup. Ramos scored a hattrick as well as assisting one of the goals, the young forward has put the world on alert.

In Portugal’s top flight the striker has also got a great return on his goals to games. Playing 11 and scoring 9 shows his consistency despite only being 21.

United have been linked with the forward before and could reignite their interest due to his incredible performance. Of course, a lot would need to be assessed but Ramos looks exciting.

The Portuguese international could well be drawn to Old Trafford thanks to the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot. United’s striker search will be a long but exciting one to keep an eye on.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon