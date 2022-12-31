Manchester United Fans Must Be Patient With Antony

Antony impressed majorly when arriving at Old Trafford, scoring in his opening three games under Erik Ten Hag. The Dutchman signed the winger due to their time spent working together at Ajax and the pairs good relationship.

In recent games Antony has struggled to make a true impact on any of the games despite featuring quite regularly. The player did go and play at the World Cup which could have had an impact on his adjustment to life in the Premier League.

Antony is known for his quick pace and ability on the ball but is struggling to put the fine touches on his game. The 22 year old is being picked out by United fans for his recent performances.

However, when you delve into Antony’s past at Ajax the player has thrived when playing off a dominant number nine up front. This is something United do not have, Cristiano Ronaldo left the club and Anthony Martial does not fit the bill.

The Brazilian thrived when playing alongside Sebastien Haller at the Dutch club. With his ability to use his left foot when playing from the right, his ability to cross would be prominent with the presence of a natural striker.

The frustration with Antony is understandable however the criticism needs to have more substance. The player does need to show more for his price tag but fans must remember a player doesn’t decide their own price.

Incompetence from United’s board and an unwillingness to sell from Ajax prompted such a high sale. Antony will improve when he adjusts to the English top flight but United must recruit a number nine.

As stated, the young winger thrives with a presence in the box and time will be the true indication to whether the signing was worth the while.

