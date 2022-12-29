Skip to main content
Manchester United Fans Pick The Best Erik Ten Hag Signing So Far

IMAGO / Sportimage

Manchester United Fans Pick The Best Erik Ten Hag Signing So Far

Manchester United fans have had their say on who they think Erik Ten Hag’s best summer signing has been.

Erik Ten Hag brought a number of players to Old Trafford in his first transfer window as Manchester United manager. Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Antony, Martin Dubravka, Tyrell Malacia and Tyrell Malacia all signed as part of a new look United side. 

Most of the players brought in during the summer haul have impressed United fans so far. Some standouts have been Casemiro, Martinez and Eriksen. 

Martinez has been an incredibly welcome addition to the defence this season, forming a great partnership with Raphael Varane. Casemiro and Eriksen have been a part of a new look midfield three alongside Bruno Fernandes. 

Bruno Fernandes Manchester United

Antony and Malacia have produced good performances and still have more than the potential to shine in red. Both players are the younger two out of the summer signings. 

However, fans like to have their say and will always pick one player in particular above the rest. Casemiro has been a prominent force for United and been the midfielder that United have been looking for, for some time. 

Putting the question to United fans has allowed them to pick who they think has been the best signing in the Ten Hag era so far. 

Out of 143 votes, 66.4% of people selected Casemiro as the best summer signing with Martinez following behind with 24.5%.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Casemiro Manchester United Everton Goodison Park Premier League
Opinions

Manchester United Fans Pick The Best Erik Ten Hag Signing So Far

By Alex Wallace
Victor Osimhen Napoli
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Identify Victor Osimhen As Prime Striker Target

By Alex Wallace
Old Trafford Manchester United
Opinions

Manchester United’s Year In Review 2022

By Alex Wallace
Casemiro Manchester United
Opinions

Casemiro Is Manchester United’s Best Signing In Recent Years

By Alex Wallace
Erik Ten Hag Manchester United
News

Erik Ten Hag Left Frustrated As Manchester United Fail To Sign Cody Gakpo

By Alex Wallace
Fred Manchester United Old Trafford
Match Day

Watch: Fred Goal For Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

By Alex Wallace
Anthony Martial Manchester United
Match Day

Watch: Anthony Martial Goal For Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

By Alex Wallace
Marcus Rashford
Match Day

Watch: Marcus Rashford Goal Gives Manchester United Lead v Nottingham Forest

By Alex Wallace