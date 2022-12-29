Manchester United Fans Pick The Best Erik Ten Hag Signing So Far

Erik Ten Hag brought a number of players to Old Trafford in his first transfer window as Manchester United manager. Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Antony, Martin Dubravka, Tyrell Malacia and Tyrell Malacia all signed as part of a new look United side.

Most of the players brought in during the summer haul have impressed United fans so far. Some standouts have been Casemiro, Martinez and Eriksen.

Martinez has been an incredibly welcome addition to the defence this season, forming a great partnership with Raphael Varane. Casemiro and Eriksen have been a part of a new look midfield three alongside Bruno Fernandes.

Antony and Malacia have produced good performances and still have more than the potential to shine in red. Both players are the younger two out of the summer signings.

However, fans like to have their say and will always pick one player in particular above the rest. Casemiro has been a prominent force for United and been the midfielder that United have been looking for, for some time.

Putting the question to United fans has allowed them to pick who they think has been the best signing in the Ten Hag era so far.

Out of 143 votes, 66.4% of people selected Casemiro as the best summer signing with Martinez following behind with 24.5%.

