Manchester United Vs. FC Sherif Predicted XI - Cristiano Ronaldo To Start

Goalkeeper - David De Gea

It was expected in the previous game versus Real Sociedad that number two goalkeeper Martin Dubravka would start but Erik Ten Hag chose to stick with the Spaniard. Since he is not even in the squad this time according to reports, it seems we will see the De Gea start again.

Right-back - Diogo Dalot

The Portuguese international has impressed this season and has been one of the team's standout performers.

Usually, it would be expected that Aaron Wan-Bissaka would step in for a match like this but he is not present in the squad and it seems Dalot will play again as he did last week.

Center-back - Raphael Varane

The World Cup winner has been fantastic for The Red Devils this season and after the loss against Sociedad in the first group game it makes sense that we should see a stronger team here, especially with this weekend's Premier League fixture postponed for the club.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Center-back - Lisandro Martinez

The Argentinian has similarly been an asset to the defence since coming in this summer and could play here. The manager may be tempted to use Harry Maguire in place of one of these two central defenders but we will have to wait and see.

Left-back - Luke Shaw

The 27-year-old has been out of the team since the 4-0 loss to Brentford earlier in the season. It seemed likely he would play in the previous game but he was injured.

Now that he is confirmed to be back, we should see him return to the starting lineup for this match to see what he can do to win his spot back.

Central midfield - Scott Mctominay

The Scotsman has done well this season and has so far even managed to keep five-time Champions League winner Casemiro out of the team. Assuming Ten Hag goes with his strongest team (Barring one or two), there is a good chance we see Mctominay return.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Central midfield - Christian Eriksen

The Dane has been an asset in the midfield since joining, with his work rate and ability on the ball. He has started every game so far under the new boss so it would make sense that we see him here again.

Attacking midfield - Bruno Fernandes

We should see Fernandes return to the line-up after coming on at half-time versus Sociedad. He has been important with his creativity and should be again.

Right-winger - Antony

The 22-year-old impressed on his debut versus Arsenal, scoring the first goal in a 3-1 win. His next game was less impressive but that was the same for most last week.

He seems an important player for the manager since he knows the style of football well, so we should see him given as many minutes as possible.

Left-winger - Jadon Sancho

With Marcus Rashford out of the squad for the game, we could see either Sancho or Anthony Elanga as the left-winger. Since the latter started in the loss last week, I've gone with the Englishman.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The superstar has been out of the team for most of this season and playing well in his absence. However, with few possible replacements available (Especially with Anthony Martial out) it looks like Ronaldo will get another chance to impress.

