Manchester United Have To Sign Players In January Or Will Face Huge Struggle In Top Four Battle

IMAGO / Sportimage

Manchester United will have to sign players in the January window if they are to stay in the battle for the top four.

Although it may seem reactionary following todays result, a huge point was proven by Manchester United against Aston Villa. The board need to make signings to back Erik Ten Hag in the January transfer window ahead of a huge top four battle after the World Cup.

It’s been proven that United are lacking key depth in a number of positions and that will only catch up with them in the long run. With no real options up front, it’ll be hard to see where the goals will come from for United in such a key period.

Ten Hag has done a great job so far with the squad he inherited as well as the signings he made in the summer. There’s no question that he was backed by the club in the summer but he must be supported again to keep up with rivals.

A striker, a midfielder, a centre back and a right back must all be signed and seem to all be areas of interest to Ten Hag. Reports have continued to surface that United are looking at Cody Gakpo (striker) and Jeremie Frimpong (right back).

It’d be no surprise if sides like Newcastle United, Chelsea and even Arsenal are backed in the January window. If United do not add depth to their squad then they will fall behind in the pursuit for the top four.

There are a number of targets that Ten Hag wants to sign to continue rebuilding his squad. It proved in the game against Villa in particular that the current depth is not good enough to compete at the top levels twice a week. 

