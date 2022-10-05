Manchester United Line-Up Prediction Vs. FC Omonia - Cristiano Ronaldo To Return

Manchester United are in a position where they need to get points on the board in the Europa League if they wish to finish top of the group - they have lost one and won one so far.

There will most likely be changes, with the Premier League game against Everton at Goodison Park in mind. However, the 6-3 loss to Manchester City last time out will mean that places could be up for grabs and this is the perfect opportunity for those on the edge of getting into the team for the big games.

We already know that Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Donny Van De Beek and Raphael Varane are injured (You can read about that here)

Personally, I think we will see six changes since the last match. Tyrell Malacia made a good impression when he first pushed Luke Shaw out of the team but after the latter's great performance for England against Germany during the international break (And the way he helped set up Anthony Martial's header in the derby) we could see him come back in and get a chance to impress.

Casemiro has only had one start since joining near the end of the transfer window so he should play here. Similarly, Fred should come into the side as well as Crsitiano Ronaldo, after barely playing since the beginning of the campaign. Martial should also play after impressing off the bench versus Man City.

With all that in mind, I've gone with this team:

David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Christian Eriksen, Antony, Anthony Martial, Cristiano Ronaldo

