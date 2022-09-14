Skip to main content
Manchester United Must Beat Liverpool To Signing Of Jude Bellingham

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester United Must Beat Liverpool To Signing Of Jude Bellingham

Manchester United must beat rivals Liverpool and Manchester City to the signing of Jude Bellingham and heres why.

Manchester United and Liverpool have been named as the two front runners to sign Jude Bellingham next summer. 

United could be involved in a huge transfer battle next summer as they could rival Liverpool for the signing of the midfielder. 

Bellingham is going to be one of the most sought after players in next summers transfer window as Borussia Dortmund prepare for his exit. 

United and Liverpool have been named as the potential top two destinations for the English international. 

Jude Bellingham

Bellingham is regarded as possibly the most exciting prospect in world football. 

The midfielder has truly made a name for himself in Germany and has developed into a fine midfielder. 

Of course, Bellingham has the eyes of the best clubs in Europe on his back ahead of the 2023 summer window. 

United need to be at the front of the queue to sign Bellingham - a midfielder that could transform United for years to come. 

Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund Manchester City Etihad Stadium UEFA Champions League

Bellingham’s statistics speak volumes about what type of player he is and why United need to push to sign the player. 

In just six appearances this season so far in the Bundesliga, his stats are as follows;

235 accurate passes (84%)

6 chances created

6 clearances

10 interceptions

A perfect and dynamic central midfielder who would be a key piece to Ten Hag’s new puzzle at United. 

The ability to excel as a number 8 and even slot in as the playmaker from the number 6 role. 

United must attempt to beat Liverpool, City and Real Madrid to the signing of Bellingham. 

Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund Manchester City Etihad Stadium UEFA Champions League
