Manchester United Must Push To Sign Enzo Fernandez

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

With Jude Bellingham not set to move to Old Trafford, Manchester United must now push to sign Enzo Fernandez.

 Despite being linked to and being well in the race to sign Jude Bellingham, Manchester United have now been ruled out of signing the midfielder. The red devils must now look at alternatives.

There are a lot of talented young midfielders emerging across Europe. However, there is one in particular you could be a fantastic fit at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag has already started to lay down the foundations in his United rebuild. Finding a long-term midfield signing will be key for a successful tenure at Old Trafford.

Erik Ten Hag

It’s not ideal for United to fall behind rivals once again by missing out on Bellingham. That’s why United need to pursue the signing of Enzo Fernandez.

The 21-year-old is catching the attention of a number of clubs in the current FIFA World Cup. Fernandez has made his presence known in the Argentina side that look impressive on the world stage.

With a goal and an assist whilst playing in a central midfield role, United should definitely be paying close attention to his ability.

Despite signing Christian Eriksen and Casemiro in the summer, ten Hag and his recruitment team need to ensure that the future is planned for.

Fernandez could be the perfect fit for United, not just for now but for the long term too. The only issue that could arise will be that of his price tag, Benfica could ask for upwards of £65million. 

Enzo Fernandez Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022
