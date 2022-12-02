Manchester United Must Sign Young Striker If Given The Chance

Manchester United are in desperate need for a new striker following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. There are a number of targets the club I said to be looking at but one may stand out above the rest.

It won’t be an easy job to replace someone of Ronaldo’s stature. However, there are a number of rising talents emerging across the leagues in Europe.

Due to the ongoing situation at Juventus, United could take advantage of the ongoing difficulties. Erik ten Hag and his team should be turning their attention to the signing of Dusan Vlahovic.

The 22-year-old striker is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in Europe in his position. A natural striker who previously called the eye of the Premier League side Arsenal.

Having played 10 games so far in the Serie A this season, Vlahović has already found the net six times. Serbian international has a market value of around £75 million.

Despite such a value being associated with the player, United may be able to sign him for a fee much lower than that listed. Juventus may have to offload a player like Vlahović due to the financial situation.

Despite links to Cody Gakpo, United should still keep an eye on the Serbian international. Whilst Gakpo would be a fantastic signing, Vlahović could be an incredible pick up if Juventus are forced to sell.

Not only would the 22-year-old guarantee goals now but he would also be a fantastic long-term signing.

