Manchester United Must Try To Sign Striker Youssoufa Moukoko

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United short of options for the striker position ahead of the second half of the season. Erik Ten Hag and United fans want to sign a striker in the January window.

United are going to be limited in the upcoming window due to the lack of funds available as the Glazers attempt to sell the club. The Red Devils will be limited to loans or low budget deals.

In a window where United must strengthen their squad as they search to return to the Champions League the budget is not there. Ideally, United would go out and sign an in form striker to boost their options, this will be an unlikely outcome.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, there may be an option out there for United to be able to sign a striker capable of scoring goals as well as being a long term option. Youssoufa Moukoko is a highly rated wonderkid striker making a name in Germany.

The young striker (18) is yet to agree a new deal with Dortmund and is admired by United. Moukoko is allowed to negotiate with clubs from January to agree a summer move due to the expiring contract.

United could be one of the clubs to speak to Moukoko over a free transfer in the summer but could also make a move this month. With Joao Felix's loan fee being listed at such a high price by Atletico, United could instead use that money to make an offer to Dortmund.

Moukoko is not only a huge talent and a goal scorer but the move poses no risk to United financially. His value would only increase almost instantly and could be a good piece of business for a future sale.

