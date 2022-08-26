Manchester United Need To Sign A Striker Before The Transfer Deadline

Manchester United are in a desperate state of additions in some positions on the pitch with the attacking areas of the pitch being the most important as things stand according to sources reporting on Erik Ten Hag.

Ten Hag wants to add new attacking players to his squad this summer, whether it be a winger or striker.

Antony is said to be the managers priority target and with the ability for the winger to play on the right side would open up new opportunities.

Antony is also said to be comfortable in a central role, however, Antony’s addition could see Jadon Sancho rotate to the left side of the wing with Marcus Rashford playing centrally.

Rashford played in the central attacking role on Monday night against Liverpool and had a solid game in the position.

However despite rotation in positions across the attacking line, United lack depth and one injury could land United in serious trouble.

Anthony Martial and Cristiano Ronaldo are seen as the two primary striker options in Ten Hag’s side, however Martial has picked up an injury once again.

Martial is a player with bags of talent on his day however injuries are truly his downfall and come Saturday, Martial will only have played half a game out of a possible four so far.

Ronaldo on the other hand is a player whos future remains uncertain, with the player wanting to leave the club.

Even if Ronaldo was to stay at the club, Ten Hag needs attacking depth in the central area, meaning United must add a striker.

A young player or an option with experience are two things for United to look at.

A number of names have been linked to United however at this time United are not making any advancements on an out and out striker target.

This must change and fast.

