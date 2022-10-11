Manchester United Vs. Omonia Predicted Lineup - Cristiano Ronaldo To Start

Manchester United play FC Omonia at Old Trafford on Thursday evening and it will be interesting as always to see which players are left out and which ones get a chance against a side with less quality, especially at home.

The Red Devils beat the side 3-2 in Cyprus last week and despite them getting an early lead, United deserved the win in the end. Goals from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford did the job.

After the weekend's win at Everton, Erik Ten Hag will surely decide to rest some players with the next game against Newcastle in mind. It is unclear at this stage what the news is in terms of injuries.

After being subbed off at half-time following a mistake in the reverse fixture, Tyrell Malacia should get a second chance to impress after Luke Shaw seems to have taken his place in the Premier League. Raphael Varane is seemingly back fit so also is likely to come back into the side in defence.

Scott Mctominay missed out on a place in the starting 11 against the Toffees so should play here. The Scotsman will have to put in a big performance if he wants to compete with five-time Champions League winner Casemiro for his place in midfield. Jadon Sancho did not start on the weekend so should come back into the side here.

Here's the lineup we could expect to see:

David De Gea; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia; Scott Mctominay, Christian Eriksen; Bruno Fernandes; Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo.

