Skip to main content
Manchester United Predicted XI v Aston Villa - Fred & Antony To Return

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Manchester United Predicted XI v Aston Villa - Fred & Antony To Return

The lineup we could see for Manchester United as they face Aston Villa in the Premier League - where both Fred and Antony could return to the starting 11.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Manchester United will play Aston Villa away from home on Sunday and as always, fans will be interested as to what players the manager Erik Ten Hag trusts to take home the three points.

Last time out in the league, United beat West Ham at home 1-0. It is expected that the Dutch coach will play a very similar team to what we saw in that match. 

More recently, United were victorious against Real Sociedad on Thursday in the Europa League, in a game which saw very few players rested. The only one on the bench who usually starts was Marcus Rashford - who was said to be carrying a minor knock which stopped him from playing from the start.

Marcus Rashford Manchester United

The availability of Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Anthony Martial is unknown. The three have missed recent matches due to injury but are expected to return soon. 

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes is suspended for this match. It could be that we see Donny Van De Beek come into the team again like he did midweek or we could see Christian Eriksen moved further forward and Fred or Scott Mctominay partner Casemiro in midfield. 

Given Van De Beek didn't really stand out in that match, it looks more likely that it will be the latter and we will see Eriksen moved further forward.

This is the predicted lineup:

David De Gea; Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Fred, Christian Eriksen; Marcus Rashford, Antony, Cristiano Ronaldo

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Fred Manchester United Old Trafford
Opinions

Manchester United Predicted XI v Aston Villa - Fred & Antony To Return

By Rhys James
Unai Emery
Articles

Aston Villa Vs Manchester United: Premier League Opposition Preview

By Rhys James
Lisandro Martinez
Quotes

Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk Praises Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez

By Alex Wallace
Iqbal
News

Michael Carrick Wants Manchester United Youngster On Loan

By Alex Wallace
Casemiro Manchester United
Quotes

Fred Reveals He Knew About Casemiro To Manchester United For Months

By Rhys James
Antony UEFA Europa League
News

Manchester United Attacking Trio Could Be Out For Aston Villa Clash

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
News

Trio Of Manchester United Legends Speak About The Famous Number 7

By Alex Wallace
Manchester United
News

Who Manchester United Could Face In Their Europa League Play Off Game

By Alex Wallace