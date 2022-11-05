Manchester United Predicted XI v Aston Villa - Fred & Antony To Return

Manchester United will play Aston Villa away from home on Sunday and as always, fans will be interested as to what players the manager Erik Ten Hag trusts to take home the three points.

Last time out in the league, United beat West Ham at home 1-0. It is expected that the Dutch coach will play a very similar team to what we saw in that match.

More recently, United were victorious against Real Sociedad on Thursday in the Europa League, in a game which saw very few players rested. The only one on the bench who usually starts was Marcus Rashford - who was said to be carrying a minor knock which stopped him from playing from the start.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The availability of Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Anthony Martial is unknown. The three have missed recent matches due to injury but are expected to return soon.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes is suspended for this match. It could be that we see Donny Van De Beek come into the team again like he did midweek or we could see Christian Eriksen moved further forward and Fred or Scott Mctominay partner Casemiro in midfield.

Given Van De Beek didn't really stand out in that match, it looks more likely that it will be the latter and we will see Eriksen moved further forward.

This is the predicted lineup:

David De Gea; Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Fred, Christian Eriksen; Marcus Rashford, Antony, Cristiano Ronaldo

