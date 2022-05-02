Manchester United Predicted Line-up Vs Brentford: Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford to Start

Manchester United face Brentford in the Premier League at 8pm UK time and as usual, interim manager Ralf Rangnick has a few interesting decisions to make about the starting 11.

Despite players such as Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Harry Maguire and others expected to miss the game, and United are hoping to strengthen their position in their fight for European football - with Champions League qualification now unlikely.

1. David De Gea

The Spaniard has been the first choice goalkeeper all season and it will almost certainly stay that way for now, barring injury.

2. Alex Telles

With Luke Shaw seemingly out for the rest of the season, Telles will likely start again in his place.

It is an option to use Diogo Dalot at left-back like Rangnick chose to do against Liverpool, but the manager has chosen to stick with Telles in this position for the most part.

IMAGO / News Images

3. Victor Lindelof

One of United's most consistent players this season, the Swede should start in place of Maguire, assuming the captain is still injured.

4. Raphael Varane

Another consistent performer this season, the Frenchman's composure and experience has earned him his place as one of the first choice defenders.

Unless he is injured, which has admittedly happened too often this season, he will start as usual.

5. Diogo Dalot

The Portuguese international has enjoyed his first season as United's first choice right-back, at least since the arrival of the current boss.

Rangnick has occasionally decided to use Aaron Wan-Bissaka here in certain games, however it is uncertain if he is back from injury.

6. Scott Mctominay

The 25 year-old has been an important player this season - and he has usually been in the team whenever United have one of their better games.

As one of the true fighters in the squad, he should start.

IMAGO / PA Images

7. Fred

Fred is confirmed to be back in the squad for the game, after returning from injury.

Another one of the fighters in the team, The Red Devils need as many players like him as possible playing - with the current mentality issues rumoured to be plaguing the squad.

If he doesn't start due to fitness precautions, the team could use his energy off the bench in most situations.

8. Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes has been vital in the team since his arrival, and it doesn't look like that will change any time soon.

Although he hasn't impressed much since signing his new contract a month ago, he should get plenty of chances to get back into good form.

9. Anthony Elanga

The 19 year-old has had a breakout season this year, and with the absence of Jadon Sancho, should start again.

Although his lack of experience has shown especially in more recent months, the wingers pace and work rate can be important.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

10. Marcus Rashford

It has been probably Rashford's most difficult season of his career. He will want to get it over with as soon as possible.

But if he can get some sort of form going before the end of the season, it will stand him in good stead for the next campaign.

11. Cristiano Ronaldo

The superstar has started the vast majority of games when fit and it should be the same situation here.

With top four unlikely, it is unknown whether the striker will stay at the club and fulfil his contract. But for the remaining games, he could be important in ending the season with some positive results.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon