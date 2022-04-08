Manchester United Predicted Line-up vs Everton: Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire to Start; Paul Pogba to be on the Bench

With several players injured, Manchester United's line-up versus Everton on Saturday will be a slightly different looking one.

Ralf Rangnick confirmed Edinson Cavani, Luke Shaw, Scott Mctominay and Raphael Varane will all miss the fixture.

1. David De Gea

The goalkeeper has been the number one all season, and this is very unlikely to change under Ralf Rangnick, barring injury.

He will start as usual.

2. Diogo Dalot

It is possible we could see Aaron Wan-Bissaka given a chance here, however looking at the evidence in the past few months it seems more likely the Portuguese international will start, as the first choice.

He has enjoyed a revival of his Manchester United career this season.

3. Harry Maguire

Maguire has endured poor form this season, but the German manager has stuck with him through thick and thin.

It doesn't look likely this will change, the 29 year-old had a good game against Leicester and should keep his place.

4. Victor Lindelöf

The Swedish defender should start ahead of the injured Varane.

He has stepped in well whenever he has had to play this season, and will likely do so again.

5. Alex Telles

As second choice to Luke Shaw (Also injured) he will most likely start.

Although he hasn't particularly impressed in his time at the club, he can provide a decent backup option and will do so on Saturday.

6. Nemanja Matic

The Serbian hasn't played regularly for United in some time, but I believe he may start over Paul Pogba in this match.

He has impressed when given a chance, and when he was subbed on for the Frenchman against Leicester, he produced a pass in the short time he was on the pitch that Pogba didn't do all match.

7. Fred

Fred has been an important man under Rangnick.

With the good performances he has shown playing slightly further up the pitch, as well as the goal he scored last weekend, he deserves to play from the start again.

8. Bruno Fernandes

The Portuguese midfielder has been a constant fixture in the team ever since his arrival, and it shouldn't change anytime soon.

9. Jadon Sancho

One of the most consistent players since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure, the 21 year old will play from the start as usual.

10. Marcus Rashford

Last Saturday we saw Rashford on the bench, much to the surprise of some, despite the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani.

I think the out of form Englishmen will get a chance here, though, and hopefully he steps up.

11. Cristiano Ronaldo

The superstar missed the last game due to injury, but has been confirmed to be back in the squad for the Everton game.

He has played from the beginning in most matches barring injury, and that doesn't look set to change.

