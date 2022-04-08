Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Predicted Line-up vs Everton: Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire to Start; Paul Pogba to be on the Bench

With several players injured, Manchester United's line-up versus Everton on Saturday will be a slightly different looking one.

Ralf Rangnick confirmed Edinson Cavani, Luke Shaw, Scott Mctominay and Raphael Varane will all miss the fixture.

1. David De Gea

The goalkeeper has been the number one all season, and this is very unlikely to change under Ralf Rangnick, barring injury. 

He will start as usual.

2. Diogo Dalot

It is possible we could see Aaron Wan-Bissaka given a chance here, however looking at the evidence in the past few months it seems more likely the Portuguese international will start, as the first choice.

He has enjoyed a revival of his Manchester United career this season.

Diogo Dalot

3. Harry Maguire

Maguire has endured poor form this season, but the German manager has stuck with him through thick and thin.

It doesn't look likely this will change, the 29 year-old had a good game against Leicester and should keep his place.

4. Victor Lindelöf

The Swedish defender should start ahead of the injured Varane.

He has stepped in well whenever he has had to play this season, and will likely do so again.

5. Alex Telles

As second choice to Luke Shaw (Also injured) he will most likely start.

Although he hasn't particularly impressed in his time at the club, he can provide a decent backup option and will do so on Saturday.

Alex Telles

6. Nemanja Matic

The Serbian hasn't played regularly for United in some time, but I believe he may start over Paul Pogba in this match.

He has impressed when given a chance, and when he was subbed on for the Frenchman against Leicester, he produced a pass in the short time he was on the pitch that Pogba didn't do all match.

7. Fred

Fred has been an important man under Rangnick. 

With the good performances he has shown playing slightly further up the pitch, as well as the goal he scored last weekend, he deserves to play from the start again.

8. Bruno Fernandes

The Portuguese midfielder has been a constant fixture in the team ever since his arrival, and it shouldn't change anytime soon.

bruno fernandes

9. Jadon Sancho

One of the most consistent players since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure, the 21 year old will play from the start as usual.

10. Marcus Rashford

Last Saturday we saw Rashford on the bench, much to the surprise of some, despite the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani.

I think the out of form Englishmen will get a chance here, though, and hopefully he steps up.

11. Cristiano Ronaldo

The superstar missed the last game due to injury, but has been confirmed to be back in the squad for the Everton game.

He has played from the beginning in most matches barring injury, and that doesn't look set to change.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Ronaldo
Opinions

Manchester United Predicted Line-up vs Everton: Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire to Start

By Rhys James1 minute ago
Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Set to Return for Manchester United Against Everton

By Alex Wallace46 minutes ago
Premier League Burnley v Everton Richarlison 7 of Everton in action during the game
News

Manchester United Could Be Keen to Bring Brazil International to Old Trafford

By Kaustubh Pandey47 minutes ago
Tielemans
Transfers

Manchester United and Arsenal Chasing £25million Youri Tielemans Signing

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Fernandes
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Man Surprised at New Bruno Fernandes Contract

By Kaustubh Pandey1 hour ago
Goodison Park
Match Day

Everton v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
imago1010992281h
News

Manchester United's Move for Premier League Midfielder Deemed Unlikely by Journalist

By Kaustubh Pandey2 hours ago
Milinkovic Savic
News

Manchester United Ahead of Other European Sides in Chase of Serie A Superstar

By Kaustubh Pandey3 hours ago