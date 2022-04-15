Manchester United Predicted Line-up Vs Norwich - Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo to Start

Manchester United face Norwich City at home on Saturday at 3pm UK time, and as always there are several tough decisions for manager Ralf Rangnick to make regarding the starting XI.

A week since the defeat against Everton, I expect there to be some changes.

1. David De Gea

The goalkeeper has been one of the mainstays for United in 21/22, and it doesn't look like he will lose his place before the end of the season.

As usual, he will start barring injury.

2. Diogo Dalot

In the previous fixture, the Portuguese international was replaced by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

However, Dalot has been the first choice right-back for most of the German boss' tenure, and especially against a relegation threatened team at home, there is a good chance he will return as a more attacking option

3. Harry Maguire

Like De Gea, the 29 year-old is a preferred option in the team.

Despite some poor form this season, he wasn't bad against Everton and will likely start as usual.

4. Raphael Varane

It is unclear whether or not the Frenchman will be fit to play this weekend, as he missed the match versus Everton due to injury.

However if fit he will start, as the first choice option to partner the captain.

5. Alex Telles

Luke Shaw came off early at Goodison Park, and it was later revealed that he needs surgery and will be out for some weeks.

The Brazilian has not impressed much this season, but he will start as the backup option.

6. Nemanja Matic

The Serbian was solid against Everton until he lost his partner Fred due to injury in the first half.

With Fred still out, the 33 year-old will likely play.

7. Paul Pogba

The World Cup winner did not start the last game, but with the absences of Scott Mctominay and Fred, it seems likely he will play.

8. Bruno Fernandes

The 26 year-old has been one of the first names on the team sheet as usual this year, and will likely start again.

9. Jadon Sancho

The Englishmen has been one of United's more consistent players this season.

While he has struggled at times, he deserves to play here.

10. Anthony Elanga

Last Saturday, Elanga was replaced by Marcus Rashford on the wing.

He did not particularly impress, however, and it seems likely the Swede will return as one of the forwards, who is enjoying a good breakout season.

11. Cristiano Ronaldo

The superstar rarely misses out for The Red Devils, and although he limped off in the previous game, it is reported he will likely be fit for the game against The Canaries.

