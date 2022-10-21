Manchester United Predicted Lineup Vs Chelsea - Christian Eriksen To Return

Chelsea will host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and as always, there will be many interested eyes looking out for the team news an hour before kick-off.

The Red Devils are in good form, after winning three out of the last four in all competitions and the 6-3 defeat to Manchester City was the only real stain on their record in the last few weeks.

Last time out, United enjoyed a dominant 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur and one of the interesting events was Cristiano Ronaldo storming down the tunnel before the final whistle.

Boss Erik Ten Hag has confirmed that the superstar will not feature in the squad for this match but it looks likely Christian Eriksen will return to the team after his spell of illness.

Fred will likely drop out as a result. Despite putting in a great performance against the Lilywhites, the Brazilian will still be behind Eriksen in the pecking order in midfield.

Other than that, things look straightforward for the Dutch manager and we should see a very similar side to the one that beat Spurs. After all, there seems little reason to change much apart from letting one or two rest. But Chelsea are obviously a top side and can't be taken lightly.

Anthony Martial is also still expected to be out.

This is the lineup I expect we could see:

David De Gea; Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes; Antony, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford.

